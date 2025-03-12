UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

