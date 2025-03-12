uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.
uniQure Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,380.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,461.66. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in uniQure by 8,936.3% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 893,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 794,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $13,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
