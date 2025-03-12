United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $171,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in United Rentals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,214,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1 %

URI opened at $600.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $706.98 and its 200-day moving average is $763.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $585.27 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

