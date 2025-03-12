Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,714,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,648,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,276,612.92. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $37,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,520,068.48. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,722. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

