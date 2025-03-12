US Bancorp DE Sells 2,999 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,870 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 333,247 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 106,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Foot Locker stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

