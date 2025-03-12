Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.
Vail Resorts Stock Up 7.9 %
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.
Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
