Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

