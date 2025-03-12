Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 294,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $443,540.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,444 shares in the company, valued at $58,870,698.48. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,208,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

