Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $263.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

