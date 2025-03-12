Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

