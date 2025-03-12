Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CALM opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

