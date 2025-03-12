Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.57 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,107,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,320,000 after buying an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.37.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

