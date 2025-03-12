Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.68 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 43.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $75,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,150.32. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,504 shares of company stock worth $18,935,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

