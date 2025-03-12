Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 100,135 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $20,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,112,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

