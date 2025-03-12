Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,521 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

