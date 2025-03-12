Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,414 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1,515.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

