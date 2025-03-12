Washburn Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

