Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Western Digital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,762,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Western Digital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Western Digital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

