10,000 Shares in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MacKenzie Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKZR. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MacKenzie Realty Capital news, CEO Robert E. Dixon acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,400. The trade was a 60.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $142,750 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Trading Up 5.2 %

MacKenzie Realty Capital Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MKZR opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

