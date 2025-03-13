1,015,418 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,015,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,373,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.74% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SRLN opened at $41.16 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.