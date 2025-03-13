147 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 536,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,645,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 223,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MGC opened at $202.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.66 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.84.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.