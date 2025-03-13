154,461 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 154,461 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,115,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 30.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,801,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,432,000 after purchasing an additional 878,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.2% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,904,000 after purchasing an additional 158,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 349,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $209.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.95. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.44 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

