2,490,823 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,490,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,967,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.68% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 206,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.