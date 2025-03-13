297,087 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.93% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

