332,809 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

