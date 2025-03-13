373 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.3 %

JCI stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 706,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,972,667. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.