636 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Air Lease by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Air Lease by 20.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,875,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 8.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 204,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

