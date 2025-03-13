761 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 133,345 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5,745.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 356,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.