832,843 Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 832,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,194,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

