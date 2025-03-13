Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $438.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

