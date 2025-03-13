Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after buying an additional 4,562,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $499,956,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,660,000 after purchasing an additional 817,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 285,565 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

