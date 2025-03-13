Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,416,107 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $716,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.99 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock worth $17,901,024 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

