Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 2nd Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 54,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,312 shares during the period. Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.11 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.99 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,376,238.74. The trade was a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $17,901,024 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

