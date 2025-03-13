Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Balchem by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 33.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 129.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 113,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $167.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $137.69 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

