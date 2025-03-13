Arizona State Retirement System Buys 24,138 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.61. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

