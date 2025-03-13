Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 193.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

