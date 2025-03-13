Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $1,091,310.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,331.48. This represents a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.22 per share, with a total value of $181,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,632.18. This represents a 16.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,816 shares of company stock worth $3,603,914. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

