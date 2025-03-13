Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 278,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 127,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,818,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 130,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $13.26 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

