Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 305 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 72.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 424.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

