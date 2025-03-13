Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 40 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PIPR stock opened at $254.80 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

