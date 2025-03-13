Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 588 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,862.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Compass Point upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

