Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.40. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

