Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Itron alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 105.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 12.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 134,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ITRI opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.