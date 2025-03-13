Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $721.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRNT. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

