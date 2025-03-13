Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $200,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 447.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.