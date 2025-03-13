Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,312 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 136.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 306,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 176,683 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.