Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROE. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,952,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROE opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.