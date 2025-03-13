Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,168 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cabot alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Cabot Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.