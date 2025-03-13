Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,533 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 8,394.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celestica by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of CLS opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $144.27.

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $10,596,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,487,157.93. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

