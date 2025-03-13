Assetmark Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after buying an additional 1,067,409 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 301,065 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 241,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 797,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 191,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

